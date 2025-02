OBITUARY: Elder Walter Mac Amos Jr.

Elder Walter Mac Amos, Jr. life came to an end on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the age of 89 at his residence in Franklin, Tennessee.

Walter was born on August 26, 1935 in Franklin, Williamson County Tennessee to the parents of Mary Elizabeth and Walter Amos, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories; wife, Geraldine Amos; children, Karen (Darrell) Amos-Carter, Allen (Edwina) Amos, Wendy Jenkins, Kris M. Amos, Dwight (Peggy J.)Coffee, Dwayne Coffee, Jackie Wilson, Kimberley ( Victor) Mays and Kendon R. Stockard; 24 grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Walter Snowden Jr., Milton (Kathy) Snowden and Jackson (Beatrix) Schuyler; cousins and many friends.

Elder Amos will lie in state on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 12 until 5 at Waters Funeral Home 1408 Columbia Ave. Franklin, Tennessee.

Visitation with family, Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 2:00 until 3:00 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow. Elder Quentin Bush, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Monday, March 10, 2025 at 11 A.M., Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, Tennessee.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

