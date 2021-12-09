OBITUARY: Elbert “Bert” Eugene Pennington

Elbert “Bert” Eugene Pennington (affectionately known as “Peanut” to friends and family) passed away on December 8, 2021 due to complications from lung cancer.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Bert was born in December 1938 in Nashville, Tennessee to Dora “Juanita” (Jay) Pennington; his father died before Bert was born. Juanita remarried when Bert was seven years old, and he was raised by Juanita and Willie “Regen” Hulme. After graduating from Hillsboro High School Bert went on to work as a pressman for the United Methodist Publishing House where he worked for almost 30 years before he retired. On weekends he worked at Dean Kirby’s gas stations throughout the years, and at Green Hills Lawnmower Shop. Bert returned to work at Franklin Webb Printing Company for several years until he quit to take care of his ill wife.

Bert is preceded in death by his mother, Juanita (Pennington) Hulme; father, Elbert Eugene Pennington Sr.; stepfather, Regen Hulme; wife Barbara Ann (Kimery) Pennington; and infant son James Phillip Pennington.

Bert is survived by his two sons, Bryan (Andrea) Pennington; Brad (Joni) Pennington; and one daughter, Cheryl (Chris) Clark; three grandchildren, Laura (Sam) Hall, Caroline (Brad) Whitaker and Drew Pennington; and three great grandchildren, Waverly Whitaker, Brooks and Avery Hall.

Please help us share in Bert’s love of flowers or in lieu of flowers make donations to Sarah Cannon Cancer Center. In celebration of Bert’s life-long love for the University of Tennessee Vols sports feel free to wear orange to the funeral.

