OBITUARY: Elaine Zawadzki Lewis

Elaine Anne Lewis (née Zawadzki), age 78, died peacefully surrounded by family at her home on January 13, 2021 in Franklin, TN. She was born December 24, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA, to Stanley C. and Anna O. Zawadzki.

Elaine graduated Class of 1960 from Hallahan High School in Philadelphia. After graduation, she worked at Smith, Kline & French, where she met her husband, Stephen. They were married in Philadelphia in 1966. After a short time in Philadelphia, PA and Sioux Falls, SD, they relocated their young family to Northbrook, IL.

Elaine loved living in Northbrook. She was an active church member of Our Lady of the Brook, where she taught church school, was an ecumenical minister, participated in Bible study, and socialized with the OLB Guild. Elaine also enjoyed the social and philanthropic activities as a member of the Northbrook Woman’s Club. Her interest in the stock market was encouraged by her boss at Smith, Kline & French, and she was a long-time founding member of two all-women investment clubs: The Silver Dolls and Ticker Tapes Investment Club.

At home Elaine enjoyed cooking and sewing. As a young woman, she learned to become a good seamstress so that she could have all the clothes she wanted. She passed on these skills to her daughter. Elaine’s parents encouraged a love of music, which she shared with her children. She enjoyed attending the Lyric and Sarasota Opera seasons and was a dedicated volunteer for the Northbrook Symphony.

Elaine was a world traveler. She was always ready for the next exciting adventure that her husband chose. She especially enjoyed visiting her daughter and family as they lived abroad in Germany, England, and Singapore.

Elaine relocated to Franklin, TN in 2017 to spend her last few years being lovingly taken care of by her husband and daughter. Parkinson’s and dementia gradually sapped her strength.

She is survived by her husband Stephen E. Lewis, children Stephen Lewis Jr. (Suzanne) and Kimberly Conrady (Stefan), her brother Raymond Zawadzki (Paulette), two nieces Jennifer Wouters (Lee) and Carin Parker (Paul) and six granddaughters, Sophie Brady (Ben), Simone Lewis, Serena Lewis, Sylvie Lewis, Christina Conrady, and Annabel Conrady.

The Lewis and Conrady family would like to thank her caregivers who helped with all of Elaine’s daily care.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Church for immediate family with interment at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Society of the Divine Word. @divinewordgifts.org

