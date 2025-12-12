OBITUARY: Elaine Taylor Fussell

Elaine Taylor Fussell, age 68, passed away in her home in Brentwood, TN on December 10, 2025. She was born in Columbia, TN on October 15, 1957 to loving parents, Oscar and Mary Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Roger Fussell. She is survived by her daughter, Taylor Fussell; her son, Hayden Fussell and brother, Joe Taylor.

Elaine lived in Brentwood, TN, and enjoyed taking part in community activities. She was an active member at Brentwood United Methodist Church and the Good Path Sunday School. Throughout the years, Elaine enjoyed volunteering in many ministries.

She was a former VP of Merchandising at Service Merchandise.

Her family and friends describe her as being kind, selfless, caring, loving, artistic, crafty, a hard worker, and determined.

A time of visitation with the family will be on Monday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 pm in the Narthex at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN. Rev. Adam Jones and Rev. Casey Orr will conduct a memorial service at 2:00 pm in the Sanctuary. She will be inurned in the BUMC Columbarium.

Active pallbearers will be Taylor and Hayden Fussell; honorary pallbearers will be members of the Good Path Sunday School.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Good Path Sunday School; and in lieu of sending flowers to the family, they have asked for you to send flowers to your mom instead.

