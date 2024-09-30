OBITUARY: Elaine ‘Missy’ Ann Hamilton

Elaine “Missy” Ann Hamilton, age 75, of Spring Hill passed away on September 27, 2024.

She was born in Glendale, California to the late Robert Frank and Alice Clara Juchem Shuster.

Missy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cross stitching, making afghans, traveling and eating Mexican food. Missy was a member of the Red Hat Society and her biggest passion was being a nurse.

In addition to her parents, Missy is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hamilton.

Missy is survived by her son, Kevin Hamilton (Lisa); grandchildren, Caitlyn and Barrett Hamilton; brother-in-law, David Hamilton (Ruby); and niece, Lori Bowen.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 7:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

The care of Elaine “Missy” Ann Hamilton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email