OBITUARY: Elaine Alexander

Elaine Alexander of Brentwood died May 2, 2021 with family at her side. She is preceded in death by husband, Lynn; parents, Greenie Clasby Williams and Ophelia Mae (Vanderpool) Williams; brother, Grady and sister, Etta.

Elaine was a dedicated teacher of home economics for many years at Dupont and Overton High Schools. She was known for her generous hospitality, hosting a large family reunion at her home every 4th of July for almost 40 years. She also enjoyed entertaining countless guests at the cabin on Center Hill Lake and helped make great memories for many people.

In lieu of flowers donations to AGAPE or the Central High Alumni scholarship fund would be appreciated.

