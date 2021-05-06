OBITUARY: Elaine Alexander

Elaine Alexander of Brentwood died May 2, 2021 with family at her side. She is preceded in death by husband, Lynn; parents, Greenie Clasby Williams and Ophelia Mae (Vanderpool) Williams; brother, Grady and sister, Etta.
Elaine was a dedicated teacher of home economics for many years at Dupont and Overton High Schools. She was known for her generous hospitality, hosting a large family reunion at her home every 4th of July for almost 40 years. She also enjoyed entertaining countless guests at the cabin on Center Hill Lake and helped make great memories for many people.
In lieu of flowers donations to AGAPE or the Central High Alumni scholarship fund would be appreciated.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!