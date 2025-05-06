OBITUARY: Eileen Marie LaGala

It is with profound sorrow and heartfelt gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the passing of Eileen Marie LaGala. Born November 3, 1955, in Queens New York. Eileen was the only girl of five children of Joe and Joan DeSefano, she and four brothers; Fred, Joe, Tom, and Steve.

She graced this world with warmth, kindness, and a gentle spirit that touched countless lives. As a devoted wife, cherished mother, and loving grandmother, Eileen embodied a rare blend of compassion and strength. Her unwavering dedication not only as a partner but also as a force of inspiration in every endeavor she embraced is a testament to the remarkable person she was. Whether through her love for family or her commitment to friends, she made every moment count, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Her generous heart and radiant smile provided comfort during moments of challenge and amplified joy during times of celebration. Those who enjoyed her company will remember her for her capacity to listen, her sincere empathy, and the light she brought into every room. The memories of laughter shared, quiet moments of understanding, and the adventures of everyday life will forever echo in our hearts.

Eileen is survived by her husband Paul of 50 years, her son Christopher, her daughters Danielle and Amy, and her grandchildren Riley and Sadie each carrying forward her legacy of love, resilience, and unwavering kindness. Although she has left this earthly realm, her spirit remains with us—in every cherished moment, every shared memory, and the enduring impact she made on our lives.

In passing, Eileen went peacefully and was surrounded by her loving family. Forever remembered and forever loved, her legacy will inspire us to live with the same grace, empathy, and passion that she did.

Read The Full Obituary