OBITUARY: Eileen Antonette White

Eileen White, age 93 of Brentwood, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Eileen was born in Dodge, NE on December 27, 1928, daughter of the late John & Ann Ebbers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David White; daughter, Sharon Lynn Gerkin & sister, Rita (Gene) Koomler.

Survivors include her children, Michael Anthony (Tempest) White, Patricia Ann (Johnny) Wells, Mary Teresa (Jeff) Newton, Donna Sue White, Connie Jean Hooks, Darby Francis White & Dorinda Carol White; brother, Meril John (Carol) Ebbers, and many, many loving grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN where a funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM with Father Bala Marneni Showraiah officiating.

Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Burial will take place in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, Maryland at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Philip Catholic Church in loving memory of Eileen White.

Mom will always be cherished and remembered for her smile, her devout belief in God, and never felt the need to suffer or complain.