OBITUARY: Effie Dalton Heiss

Effie Dalton Heiss, age 88, of Soddy Daisy, TN formerly of Spring Hill, TN passed away May 27, 2024 at her home.

She was a 1954 graduate of Spring Hill High School and entered pre-medical Technology at Middle Tennessee State College in Murfreesboro. In 1956 she began internship at Maury County Hospital working laboratory, x-ray, EKG and PT and also was affiliated with Nashville General School of X-ray. May 15, 1958 she took national board exams and became the first registered x-ray technician (radiologic technologist) at Maury County Hospital and was named chief technologist in 1970.

She was active in the American Society of Radiologic Technologist, Southeastern Conference Radiologic Technologists as a charter member, Tennessee Society of Radiologic Technologists, District II Tennessee Society of Radiologic Technologists, received the Outstanding Technologists for the State of Tennessee at the 1983 state meeting and held office as both president and secretary of District II and TSRT retiring April 15, 1988.

In 1982 she traveled to Sainte Croix Hospital, Leogane Haiti, in 1988 to Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvadore, in 1989 to Nicaragua, in 1990 to Jamaica and in 1993 to Puerto Rico for the Presbyterian Church and North American Area Council for Missions for PCUSA.

In 1990-2000 she was a feature writer and photo journalist for Car Country News and 2000-2006 she was founder and publisher of The Informer Newspaper.

Effie was involved in Maury County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors as Vice Chair one term and Chair one term; Maury County Public Library Board of Trustees for 9 years; Advisor to Explorer Post 19 Boy Scouts of America for 12 years; Long Rifle recipient and three-time Outstanding Advisor Award recipient; Spring Hill Public Library Board of Trustees – Chairman 4 years; Friends of Spring Hill Public Library for 23 years; Maury County United Way Board of Directors for 6 years; American Red Cross, Maury Chapter volunteer for 18 years; Maury County Jury Selection Commissioner for 7 years; Maury County Election Commission for 17 years at Spring Hill precinct as Poll Officer; Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce; Spring Hill Art Center; Maury County Arts Guild Board of Directors for 9 years and president for 4 years; Meals-on-Wheels Spring Hill route for 8 years; Maury County Historical Society Board of Directors for 8 years; Spring Hill Genealogy Society for 5 years; and Pro-Musica Community Chorus for Easter and Christmas concerts 5 years.

Effie was baptized in June 1936 at Port Royal Presbyterian Church by Rev. C. D. Patterson and joined that church in 1945. She joined the Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill in 1969 with Reagan Gibbs as minister.

She was children’s Sunday School Teacher for 32 years; choir member; Spring Hill WOC; Pastor Nominating and Search Committee 1975 and 1986; Vacation Bible School Teacher 1976-1996; Ordained Elder December 12, 1976; 1985 2001 Presbytery Nominating Committee; 1986 Presbytery Global Missions Committee for 9 years and 1986 Women of the Church District IV Chairman; 1987 elected Elder Commissioner from Middle Tennessee Presbytery to the 199th General Assembly and Presbytery of Middle Tennessee Advocate for International Missions for 5 years; 1988 WOC Presbytery of Middle Tennessee Council for 9 years serving as District Enabler, Mission Chair, and as Presbyterian Women of the Presbytery of Middle Tennessee Chair; 1993 represented PCUSA to the World Alliance of Reformed Churches meeting in Bolton, Ontario, Canada; General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church USA appointee to the World Alliance of Reformed Churches, and to the Caribbean and North American Area Council on Missions for 6 year terms on each.

Effie is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; sons, Chip and Bernie; father, Bruce Dalton; mother, Annie Harris Dalton; and brother, Buddy Dalton.

She is survived by daughter, Susan (Dean) Hardison; grandson, Bruce (Brittany) Heiss; great-grandchildren, Liam and Tanner Heiss; several nieces and nephews; and extended family members.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2024 at Spring Hill Memorial Park with David Sawyer, Laura Purtle and Chris Adams officiating. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Soddy Daisy, First Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill or the charity of your choice.

