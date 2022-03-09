OBITUARY: Edwina Faye Cope

Edwina Faye Cope, age 76 of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home after a faithful life of love, laughter, and service to others.

Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, she had a career in real estate sales and with several local area State Farm Insurance Agencies. She dedicated her life to serving God in everything that she did, loving and supporting her family, and selflessly working to help those in need.

Faye was an active member of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Franklin, where she taught Sunday school and VBS classes for preschoolers and supported various other women’s ministries. She lovingly supported orphans in Haiti through Child Sponsorships. Faye thoroughly enjoyed and found so much happiness in spending time with her family and specifically in caring for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The immense love that she had for her family was evident in everything that she did.

Faye was preceded in death by her mother, Adelia Mae Campbell, and father James Powers.

Faye is survived by her husband, Billy Cope; daughters Rhonda Wester and husband Tommy and Jennifer Misuraca; son Phillip Hardeman, Jr, and wife Melissa; sons, Gary Cope and wife Ginger, and Christopher Cope and wife Nicole; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, James Powers, Larry Powers and wife Cindy, and Michael Powers.

Family graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Dan Chambers officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Faye may be made to Love a Child INC. P.O. Box 60063 Ft. Myers, Florida 33906-6063. Or to any other charity of choice.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/