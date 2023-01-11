OBITUARY: Edwin Sullivan Myers

Edwin Sullivan Myers, age 97 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

He was born on November 30, 1925 to David Edwin and Gertrude May Sullivan Myers in Baltimore, Maryland.

While employed by United States Fidelity and Guarantee Co., he obtained an A.I.I.A. Designation in insurance and was transferred to Nashville in 1954 as Fire and Marine Superintendent of the Nashville branch office.

Edwin was a past president and longtime secretary-treasurer of the Tennessee Insurance Association, and a past president of the Tennessee State Fire Prevention Association. In 1965, he was awarded a presidential citation by the Insurers of Tennessee Association.

Also, he was a past Most Loyal Gander of the Honorable Order of Blue Goose International, an insurance fraternal and charitable organization. In 1992, he was named Volunteer of the Year by the Brentwood Library.

Following retirement after 35 years with the U.S.F.&G., Edwin founded Myers Products Co. and Save-On Printing Co. which he operated for another 20 years before retiring in 2008.

Edwin served as a member of the Church Council and Treasurer of Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nashville prior to moving to Franklin in 1974 and subsequently joining St. Andrew Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council for a number of years. He also was a member of the Franklin Lions Club and a member of the J.L. Clay Senior Citizen’s Center.

Edwin was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Martha Lou Myers.

He is survived by his four children, Carl (Pat) Myers, John (Jeannie) Myers, Winona Lou (Cecil) Hackler and Virginia Lou (Melinda) Myers and two grandchildren, Russell (Jaime) Myers and Natalie Myers (Kurt) Simmons; four great-grandchildren, Henry Myers, Charlie Myers, Emma Simmons and Ellie Simmons.

Services will be at St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Franklin, 908 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064 on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Visitation and family and friends will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Morgan Gordy and Rev. Julian Gordy officiating. Entombment to follow at Williamson Memorial Garden of Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 908 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064.

