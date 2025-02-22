OBITUARY: Edward “Ted” Winslow Strong II

Edward “Ted” Winslow Strong, II, age 81 passed away February 13, 2025 in Franklin, TN.

He was born in Orange, NJ to the late Dr. Alonzo Paige Strong and Elsie Strong.

Ted moved to the area in 1973, coming from New York.

He loved to watch sports on TV especially Baseball, Football and Hockey.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Strong; sons, Edward W. Strong, III and Cameron Strong; grandson, Daniel Strong; sisters, Grace Kehrer and Marcia Scott; sister-in-law Kathy Hoelderlin; nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.