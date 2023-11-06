OBITUARY: Edward Settle Cothern Sr.

Edward Settle Cothern, Sr. age 93 of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Frank & Katie Mae Cothern.

Edward was a proud veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp. serving from 1952 – 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He continued serving our country for six years, serving in the Marine Corps Reserves. Edward was a devoted member and Elder of College Grove Church of Christ. He was the owner and operator of Cothern Electric Motor Repair for forty years. Edward was a graduate of the Nashville School of Preaching, Great Commission School and Middle Tennessee School of Preaching.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Clementine Neal Cothern; son, Randall Cothern; brothers, Herschell Cothern and Paul Cothern.

He is survived by his son, Edward “Eddie” (Pam) Cothern, Jr. of Arrington, TN; daughter, Beverly C. (Tommy) Little of Arrington, TN; grandchildren, Amanda (Michael Grissom) Cothern, Chad (Jessica) Cothern, Caleb Cothern, Ethan Cothern, Wes (Kate) Little, Vance (Katie) Little, Erica (Patrick) O’Brien and Krista (Michael) Fuqua; great-grandchildren, Ella, Fiona, Madie, Cora, Tripp, Ian, Clementine and Jack.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 6, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at College Grove Church of Christ. Milton Stephens, Dove Wilson and Ed Slayton will officiate. Burial will follow at Triune Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to College Grove Church of Christ or Timothy Hill Ranch, 298 Middle Rd. Riverhead, NY 11901.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

