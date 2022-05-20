OBITUARY: Edward ‘Ray’ Rediker

Mr. Edward “Ray” Rediker of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, he was 66 years old.

He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Charles and Mildred Rediker.

Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Darlene Rediker.

He is survived by his son, Brandon (Becky) Rediker; daughter, Angie McCoy; grandchildren, Brooke (Isaac) Sizemore, Charlie (Karlee) Rediker, Courtney (Austin) Bell, and Caleb (Sophia) Rediker; great-grandchildren, Willow Sizemore, Whitley, and Riley Rediker; beloved dog, Ollie and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Tristen Pierrot and Teddy Hazelwood will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charlie Rediker, Caleb Rediker, Isaac Sizemore, Austin Bell, Colby Adams, Tim Stevens, Whitley Rediker, and Chaz Hazelwood. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to the Ray Rediker Memorial Fund by calling the funeral home or by bringing memorials by the funeral home.

To view the service live, please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1652927276185014

