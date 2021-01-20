OBITUARY: Edward James “Ed” Mannion

Edward Mannion, age 77, of Franklin TN passed away on January 14, 2021 in Nashville Tennessee.

Ed was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Edward and Virginia Mannion on December 9, 1943. He went to Webster Groves High School. He married Lucetta Gardner on August 25, 1984 in Casper Wyoming. He attended Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. His working career was in Insurance Claims for both Hartford Insurance and USAA.

He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Navy. He was involved in the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and volunteered with the Williamson County Election Board for several Years.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and Aunt Florence Swearingen. He is survived by his wife Lucetta. He is also survived by his step children Bob (Leah) and Charles Grummon (Rupa). John Mannion his brother and his sister Judy Welhoelter (Art). He is also survived by his nephew Robert Welhoelter (Ashley, fiancé), Amy Stevens his niece (Richard) and five step grandchildren.

Funeral services will a private family service at St. Paul’s with burial in the St. Paul’s Columbarium.

Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin.