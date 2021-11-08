OBITUARY: Edward H. Henson

Edward E Henson passed away on 09/12/2021 after a brief illness. He was born 11/11/1928.

Edward was preceded in death by his parnts Austin Henson and Glenna E Clark Henson and his sister Betty Jo Gathagan. His is survived by his loving wife Dianne Doubet Henson, sister in law Lisa Doubet Baker, and many nieces and nephews.

Ed and Dianne enjoyed many years together doing the things they loved traveling, playing golf, watching Tennessee Football, and volunteering their time at the Great Smoky Mountain national park. Ed was fortunate to spend his long life creating memories in Gatlinburg and Ft Myers surrounded by loved ones.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Smokies. (friendsofthesmokies.org)