



Edward (Bud) Eugene Mayfield, 74, of Triune, Tennessee, born June 25, 1945, died Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Bud taught school and coached girls and boys basketball teams for nine years and had a passion for his students and players. He was a contractor for 45 years building one-of-a-kind homes and barns while forming life-long friendships with his customers. He was a member of Triune United Methodist Church for 53 years where he taught Sunday School class and sang in the choir. He cherished his years as a member singing in the Triune Quartet. His most treasured memories were of his family vacations spent fishing at Waverly.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 53 years, Vickie Mayfield; his daughters, Sherrie DeWitt (Jason) and Angie Versluis (Shawn); his brother, Jim Mayfield (Joyce); his aunt, Betty West; his grandchildren, Dylan Goins (Abbey Alexander), Christian DeWitt, Keaton DeWitt, Niko Scalzo, Mia Scalzo (father Marcello Scalzo), Tanner Versluis (Brooklynn) and Tyler Versluis. He will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate and faithful man.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Triune United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held late summer, date to be determined.

Memorials may take the form of donations to Triune United Methodist Church, in loving memory of Edward (Bub) Eugene Mayfield.



