OBITUARY: Edward “Ed” Wittenberg

Edward ‘Ed’ Wittenberg (October 18, 1953-April 16, 2021) was a renaissance man with talent beyond measure and unrelenting ambition. He passed away peacefully hand in hand with the love of his life, Sharon Puckett Wittenberg on the cool spring afternoon of April 16, 2021. Ed was as adept with an accordion and guitar as a hammer and nail. To say he squeezed every ounce of life out of his 67 years is an understatement.

Born and raised just outside St. Louis, Missouri, his first love was music, an affinity he held close to his heart until his final days. His talents began with the accordion under the tutelage of legendary instructor Frank Zucco. On February 9, 1964, the Beatles crossed the Atlantic and made their first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show. A 10-year-old boy in the Midwest quickly gave up the squeezebox and opted instead for six strings, 21 frets and the dream to play rock and roll.

A talented baseball player, Ed excelled on the diamond through high school. As legend goes, he had all but dropped out of Webster Groves High School in the spring of 1971 and only the baseball coach could bring him back. Maybe it was that or the looming threat of spending the next 14 months in Vietnam, but nevertheless he finished high school…as he always liked to say…in the lower third of the bottom half of the class of 1971.

In college, he met a fiery young Tennessean that captured his heart and married Sharon on April 26, 1975. The love they had for each other was only matched by the love for their only son, Andrew, born in March of 1983. The trio took on adventure after adventure and their bond is one that could not be broken even as distance stretched the young sparrow from the nest.

As a businessman, Ed chose another lifelong love for his trade. To say Ed was a woodworker would be like saying Picasso painted occasionally. He owned and operated Wittenberg Company for more than 40 years. A purveyor of fine cabinetry, the way he crafted a kitchen from measurement to completion was a thing of beauty. The journey was shared with his youngest brother Dave, who spent 35 years at his side as a steady presence, a confidant and colleague. The two took great pleasure in ‘figuring it out’ and laughing about the daily trials and tribulations of defining who they were. Yet, the most satisfying product of his business was providing a higher quality product than could be attained anywhere else while never charging a customer more than what was fair.

Ed had many passions in life. His family, his work and his music were all things that gave him great pleasure. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a grandson, three brothers, a sister, cousins and distant relatives. Beyond his work and his hobbies, the love he felt and shared with all his family was his greatest accomplishment, never failing to tell (especially his grandson, Hunter) how much he loved them. Ed was rare stock. A renaissance man who never forgot his roots.

Survived by wife, Sharon Puckett Wittenberg; son, Andrew James (Wendy Deason) Wittenberg; grandson, Hunter James Wittenberg; sister, Betsy Wittenberg; brothers, Charley (Linda) Wittenberg, Jim (Kim) Wittenberg and Dave (Emily) Wittenberg.

