OBITUARY: Edward Duane Johnson

Edward Duane Johnson, age 62, of Nolensville, TN passed away January 31, 2022 with his family by his side after an extended illness.

Duane was born in Garden City, MI, and was a self employed in the Landscaping business. He enjoyed boating, spending time at the beach, motorcycles, and doing construction work. A member of Christ Church of Arrington. Duane loved his family and friends and he will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Sandra Johnson, daughter Ashley Johnson, son, Duane Johnson, Jr., grandson, Cannon Curtis, Parents, Ralph and Barbara Jenkins, brother, Paul Jenkins, sisters, Penny (Ken) Rainey, Melanie Newberrey, Tracie Lee Jenkins, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, father and mother-in-law, Charlie and Lucille Grigsby Jackson.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Haynes officiating. Visitation hours are 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Sunday. Burial will follow the service in Nolensville Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers are Rick Barnett, Jason Jenkins, Keith Bowers, Randy Sharp, Marty Leland, Tom Davidson.

Honorary Pallbearers are Howard Bartlett and Charlie Jackson.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Johnson Family. 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289