Edward Allen Morgan, age 83 passed away on March 19, 2020. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and growing up in Knoxville TN, Allen attended West High School, where he met the love of his life and future wife of 59 years, Mary Mina Shoffner, while working on the high school annual together. He went on to the University of Tennessee, where he was a Kappa Sigma fraternity member and ROTC. After graduation from UT, Allen entered the Air Force. After his service, Allen returned to pursue additional graduate studies at Cornell University achieving his MBA in Accounting. He started his career in Nashville as an accountant/auditor for Price Waterhouse, and when he moved to industry, progressed from Controller to Financial Vice President. Allen moved to Northwestern Mutual Life, achieving his Chartered Life Underwriters (CLU) and Life Member of the Million Dollar Roundtable, and then on to Connecticut Mutual Life as General Agent. He established The Morgan Group, an executive placement firm, in 1982 combining his interest in meeting and helping people with his business skills. The Morgan Group became his primary business focus, working alongside his wife until his retirement in 2016. Allen was a longtime and faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, an elder, and part of the Stephens Ministry and Care Teams. He also served terms as President of the Cumberland Club, President of the Nashville Chapter of the Financial Executives Institute (FEI), and as member of American Association of Finance & Accounting (AAFA) and the Econ Club of Nashville (formerly the Exchange Club). Allen was a devoted husband, proud father who raised strong and independent children, and loving grandfather. He enjoyed planning family vacations, which coincidently coincided with financial conferences, and documenting every family event through picture and video. Allen truly enjoyed meeting and mentoring others.

Preceded in death in 2018 by his wife Mary Mina Shoffner Morgan. He is survived by his three children Preston (Anna Gaylor) Morgan of Atlanta, GA, Ashley (Ray) Crabtree of Nashville, TN, Grayson (David) Kanter of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Chase and Zachary Morgan, Hunter, Mary Claire, and Taylor Crabtree, and Reid and Hailey Kanter.

The family is very grateful to the caregivers and staff at Abe’s Garden who showed true kindness, love and compassion to Allen over these last several years. We also appreciate those caregivers from Alive Hospice who came to know Allen as they provided additional care and support to him over the last year.

Private burial to occur in Knoxville, TN. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future due to current gathering guidelines and restrictions. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3900 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37205 ( www.nashvillewpc.org) or Abe’s Garden, 115 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville, TN 37205 ( www.abesgarden.org).