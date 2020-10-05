OBITUARY: Edna Juanelle Luckett Eden

Edna Juanelle Luckett Eden, age 78 of Franklin, TN, formerly of White House and Springfield, TN passed away October 2, 2020.

Juanelle was born and raised in Williamson Co and she retired as a clerk from Kroger. Juanelle was a member of the Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Rosa Mae Sullivan Luckett; brothers, Edison Luckett, Velmer “Eugene” Luckett and sisters, Lettie Mae Warf, Odell Garrett, Marie Keys and Elizabeth Bandy. Juanelle is survived by her sons, Stanley Ray (Jayne Ann) Eden and Michael Stephen (Charity) Eden; grandchildren, Hunter Eden, Sean Eden, Zachary Eden and Ewing Eden; brother, Loyd (Pam) Luckett; sisters, Alma Calvert and Ramona McRee.

Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Monday, October 5, 2020 with visitation being held two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Johnny Webb officiating. Active Pallbearers: Stanley Eden, Michael Eden, Hunter Eden, John Bartee, Butch Kerr, Brian Cook and Ethan Bartee. Honorary Pallbearers: Edmund Harris, Bill McKinney, Josh Biggs, Kevin Harris, Thomas Patt, Daniel O’saile, Wayne Williams, Daniel Pease, Harley Delines, Randell Warf, Dyron Warf, Jimmy Luckett, FHS Class of ‘60 and employees of Southern Care Assisted Living. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com