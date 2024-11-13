OBITUARY: Edna Gail Givens Cox

Edna Gail Givens Cox, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away November 11, 2024.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Kirby Givens and Edna Hotsinpillar Anderson.

She loved going on cruises and taking trips to the beach with family. Gail enjoyed gardening and tending to her animals. Gail loved talking to people about her mission trip where she spent three months in Africa. She was of the Church of Christ faith, most recently attending Old Lasea Church of Christ. Her most beloved role was raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom she was affectionally known to as Gram.

Gail is preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Cox; sister, Margaret Ann Givens; and her granddaughter, Lainey Davis.

She is survived by her son, Bryce (Courtney) Cox of Lewisburg, TN; daughter, Ashley (Scott) Davis of Franklin, TN; brother, Gary (Michelle) Tollett of Nolensville, TN; sisters, Barbara (James) Jones of Fairview, TN, Linda Sullivan of Franklin, TN, Faye (Leroy) Barnhill of Thompsons Station, TN, Diane Givens of Primm Springs, TN and Leisa Epps of Springfield, TN; grandchildren, Tyler Cox, Will (Kaitlyn) Davis and Tanner Rhodes; great-grandchildren, River Davis and Clinton Davis and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, November 15, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Alive Hospice.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

