OBITUARY: Edna “Fay” Jones

Edna “Fay: Puckett Jones, age 81, of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully in her sleep. A private family burial was held Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Fay is survived by her husband of 50 years Frank E. Jones, Jr. Children, Tommy (Jo Ann) Miskell of Brentwood, TN, Pamela Miskell (Terry) Carrington of Franklin, TN, Frank “Scooter” (Amy) Jones of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Amy Carrington (JJ) Ferguson of Chapel Hill, TN, Ty Carrington of Murfreesboro, TN, Casey Carrington of Franklin, TN, Ivey Jones and Isabella Jones of Franklin, TN; great grandchildren, JT, Hunter, and Abby Ferguson of Chapel Hill, TN, Piper, Paisley and Presley Carrington of Spring Hill, TN.

Donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or charity of your choice.

“Goodbye our fierce mama bear”

