OBITUARY: Edna D. Alexander

Mrs. Edna D. Alexander of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, she was 66 years old.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Herbert & Maggie Dunn.

Edna was a nurse for over 30 years. The last 10 years of her career was spent in home healthcare.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Rickey Dunn; sisters, Shirley Farmer and Teresa Harris; father-in-law, T.H. “Huddy” Alexander, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Hudson Alexander III of Franklin, TN; sons, Jason (Sarah) Alexander of Franklin, TN and Hudson Alexander IV of Franklin, TN; granddaughter, Aubrey Alexander; mother-in-law, Maurine Alexander; sister, Glenda (Wayne) Sweeney; beloved dog, Ginger and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Alexander, Hudson Alexander IV, Kevin “Tater” Anness, John Pegram and Bubba Anness will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association, Tennessee Chapter.

Visitation will be 4-7PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

