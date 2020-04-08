Edith Harris Marcus, age 92 of Franklin, TN formerly of Beltsville, MD passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020. She was born to the late Thomas Edward Harris and Elsie King Harris on September 16, 1927.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 53 years, Clemmer B. Marcus, all but one of her 6 siblings, and her son, Richard C. Marcus. She is survived by her brother, Tom (Peggy) Harris; daughter, Carol (Larry) Hyatt of Franklin, TN; son Gregory (Christine) Marcus; grandchildren, Becca, Seth, Allison, Dylan, Drew and Amelia; four great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Edith during her last days. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feeding America.