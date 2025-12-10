OBITUARY: Edith Fulford Reaves

Edith Fulford Reaves

December 11, 1935 – December 2, 2025

Edith Fulford Reaves, age 89, passed away on December 2, 2025 in Nashville, TN. She was welcomed into the world on December 11, 1935 in Shallotte, North Carolina by her parents, Lucian and Lizzie Roach Fulford. She grew up on the family farm helping with the crops, as well as assisting in running the family’s seafood business. She also enjoyed working at jobs in the local community. Edith was a member of her high school marching band and enjoyed the experience of traveling to New York City to march in parades.

Edith married Norman S. Reaves, Sr. on November 21, 1953 and they enjoyed 40 years of marriage. They moved frequently through the years, living in New York City, Birmingham, Charlotte and Atlanta. She became a business owner from 1967 to 1990 when she opened a beauty salon in Atlanta.

They moved to Cumming, Georgia in 1985, she continued to work as a hair stylist until 2003 and then managed her rental property until 2022. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family on Lake Lanier. Edith was an active member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Edith enjoyed working in her garden, water sports, traveling, sewing and puzzles. She loved to cook for her loved ones, using the vegetables she had lovingly grown in her garden. She was very active in sports and enjoyed working on home improvement projects.

She was actively involved in the community. She coordinated family events with her church and cared for friends in her neighborhood.

Edith was a loving mother, and cared for her family and friends in good and hard times. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman S. Reaves, Sr. She is survived by her children, Deborah Lois Robertson, Norman S. Reaves, Jr.; grandchildren, Stephen Palmer Reaves, Nicole Yvonne Robertson, Virginia Lee Reaves; and sister, Faye Gibson.

A time of visitation with the family was held at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 12 in the Memorial Chapel at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN, with the service following at 12:30pm. She will be buried in Day, Florida. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Alive Hospice at alivehospice.org.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.

Published by Forsyth County News on Dec. 9, 2025.