OBITUARY: Edith Elizabeth Marie Pentridge (Cohee)

Edith Elizabeth Marie Pentridge (Cohee), 85, of Franklin Tennessee passed away in her home on October 18th, 2022.

Born in Heidelburg, Germany in 1937, contracting and surviving polio at an early age, living through the war and the Russian occupation of Berlin, and making her way at eleven to the United States with her mother, Edie quickly amassed the quiet strength and indomitable will of a survivor.

She met the love of her life and future husband, Edward, while attending St. Anthony’s High School in Long Beach, California, and soon they had four children together. Edie was loved by her family and friends for her compassion, kindness, advice, and wit, among countless other wonderful qualities.

Edie is survived by her son, David (Vanessa) Pentridge of Hartford, Michigan, grandson Christopher (Mallary) Pentridge, granddaughter Jessica Pentridge, grandson Tim Riforgiate, grandson Jason Riforgiate, the Galantowicz family, and a large family of loved friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Edward, sons Michael and John, and her daughter Susan.

