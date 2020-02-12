Edith Franz passed away in her sleep on February 10, 2020. Born in Enid, OK, her early years were very happy ones: playing with her sisters and cousins, well-loved by her parents and favorite aunts and uncles. A graduate of Enid High School and Wesley College of Nursing in Wichita, KS, Edith married J. Richard Franz in 1955. She enjoyed the adventures that came with marriage to an Air Force Captain, moving around the U.S. and Europe with their three young children. They gathered lifelong friends and served God along the way, eventually settling in Brentwood, TN in 1967.

She delighted in her children, sewing their clothes, encouraging their pursuits, welcoming their friends, and always praying for them. They joined Belmont Heights Baptist Church where she continued to serve many ways, such as teaching young marrieds with her husband and being chaperone and nurse to young adults on a national music tour. For about 15 years she worked as Campus Nurse at Belmont College to students who still express gratitude for her encouragement and motherly care.

Edith and Rich enjoyed traveling widely, especially after his retirement from American Airlines, and her twice-yearly trips with the Gatlinburg Girls were a special favorite. She loved studying the Bible in small groups, and being in Sunday classes and worship at Belmont Heights and Christ Presbyterian Church. Edith was known for her warm hospitality, deep faith, loyalty and kindness, excellent baking and culinary skills, professional sewing for her daughter’s interior design clients, and sewing formal and wedding dresses and baby clothes for family and friends. Known as Gran to her grandchildren, she loved them wholeheartedly, sewed and baked for them, cheered them on and prayed faithfully for them.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents Abraham L. and Louise G. Regier and son Richard A. Franz. She is survived by her husband J. Richard Franz, daughter Julie Goad and son Rodney (Dede) Franz, sisters Leota Webb and Janice (Gerald) Jones, grandchildren Rachael Goad Larsen, Schuylar Goad, Curran Goad and Jacob Franz, sisters- and brothers-in-law Carrol and Ervin Ediger, Eloise Faul, and Judy and Paul Classen, as well as numerous special cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families; and many dear friends from Belmont Heights Baptist Church and Christ Presbyterian Church. The family is deeply grateful to our relatives and friends, and to the staff and caregivers at Belmont Village for their compassionate help.

A brief graveside service will be at 9:00 AM Saturday, February 15 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at 10:30 AM at Christ Presbyterian Church on Saturday, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN 37215. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com in charge of arrangements.