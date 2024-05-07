OBITUARY: Eddie Ray McCormick

Eddie Ray McCormick, a beloved husband, devoted father and cherished grandfather, passed away on April 26, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Born on December 22, 1948, in Spur, Texas, Eddie Ray was the son of Neil McCormick and Elvena (Sartain) Hulsey.

He spent his formative years in Armona and Hanford, California, where he graduated from Hanford High School in 1967.

Eddie’s sense of duty led him to serve his country in the United States Navy from March of 1968 to November of 1973, during which time he traveled to Australia and Japan and served as a Stock Clerk aboard the USS Hancock during the Vietnam War.

In December of 1968, Eddie married the love of his life, Penny Smith, beginning a beautiful journey together that spanned over five decades. Penny was his rock and constant companion, supporting him through every endeavor with unwavering love and devotion.

Settling in Escondido, California, Eddie became a masonry trainee and began learning concrete construction. After relocating and establishing a home in Visalia, California, Eddie continued to refine his concrete skills. In September of 1977, he fulfilled his dream of establishing his own business, E & P Concrete Construction Inc., alongside Penny. Together, they built a successful company that would become their legacy.

Eddie shared a close bond with his daughters, Christy and Kelly. As they grew, they often enjoyed activities together, such as fishing trips, skiing adventures, shopping trips, attending baseball games, and boating excursions on the lake. Eddie took great joy in spending quality time with his daughters, creating cherished memories.

A man of faith, Eddie was an active member of the West Visalia Church of Christ, serving as a Deacon, song leader, and Bible class teacher. He was known for his hard work, integrity, and unwavering commitment to his family, ensuring their well-being through his successful business endeavors.

Upon retiring in December of 2014, Eddie and Penny relocated to Spring Hill, Tennessee, where he continued to serve others through his work at the Spring Meadows Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder and contributed to the Church Pantry. Eddie kept himself busy by mowing lawns, once again being able to take pride in a job well done.

Eddie will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Penny McCormick; daughter Christy and son-in-law Shawn Deree, daughter Kelly and son-in-law Thomas Estabrooks; sister Wanda Torres; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren Paige, Parker and significant other Tess Kostelec, Ethan, Madison and grandson-in-law Jackson Collinsworth, Mason, Zlatka, Grace, Kristina; and great-granddaughter Kennedy.

A memorial service honoring Eddie’s life will take place at Spring Hill Memorial Park (5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN) on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, with visitation at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:30 am. A private graveside service will be held at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Eddie McCormick, to The Sarah Cannon Fund of Middle Tennessee, by visiting www.cfmt.org.

Though our hearts are heavy with sorrow, we find solace in the knowledge that he now rests in eternal peace, embraced by the loving arms of his Heavenly Father.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” – Revelation 21:4

