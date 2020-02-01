Wallace Edward Lunn, Jr. passed away on January 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Saralu Thompson Lunn for 49 years; father of Leigh Marie (Craig) Holder and Eddie (Jordan) Lunn, III; and grandfather of Eddie Lunn, IV, Davidson Lunn and Hunter Lunn.

A native Nashvillian, Eddie became a musician and composer at a young age. He was the co-creator, co-writer and co-producer of Good News, a Christian folk musical written in 1967 and credited in 1984 by Dr. Hugh McElrath, an esteemed hymnologist, as the fifth turning point in the history of Southern Baptist church music. Eddie also graduated from Battle Ground Academy in 1967 and Baylor University in 1972.

Eddie began his career at Boiler Supply Company in 1972 in Sales and Service, was the President and Chief Executive Officer from 1978 until 2007 when his son, Eddie, III took on that position. From 2007-2015 Eddie served as Chairman of the company.

During his career, Eddie was awarded the Cleaver Brooks Representatives Association “Brooks Award”. He served as Chairman of the Tennessee Board of Boiler Rules, Trustee of Belmont University, served on the Board of Directors of The American Institute of Musical Studies, Board of Directors of First Tennessee Bank and Chairman of Board of Trustees at Battle Ground Academy.

Eddie was a longtime member and past president of the Nashville Kiwanis Club, member and past president of the Nashville Booster Club, past president of the Cleaver-Brooks Representative Association, Brentwood Academy Parents Association member, was a senior member of the United States Service Academies – Congressional Selection Committee and member and past chair of the Baylor University Greater Nashville Leadership Committee.

Outside of his professional and civic endeavors, Eddie was an assistant coach of the Battle Ground Academy Scholastic Clay Target Program, a skeet instructor of the National Skeet Shooting Association and was a member and served on the Board of Directors of the Nashville Gun Club. In addition, he enjoyed flying and photography.

Eddie and his family have been active members of Brentwood Baptist Church since 1984 where he served in many areas of the church. To celebrate his life, Dr. Michael L. Glenn will conduct a service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3 at the church. His family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church, Embrace, A Special Needs Ministry, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 or Battle Ground Academy, on behalf of the class of ’67, 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin, TN 37069. Honorary pallbearers are the BGA Class of ’67.

