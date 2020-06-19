



Eddie B. Collett – Age 83 of Nolensville, TN. June 17, 2020.

Survived by wife, Kathie Collett; daughter, Ann (Jim Haney) Collett; son, David (Stacey) Collett; grandsons, Holden Collett and Hayden Collett.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN by Rev. Steve Durham. Entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 615-776-7009.



