OBITUARY: Earlene Phillips

Earlene Phillips, age 92, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

She was born to the late Henry and Neta McFatter Land in Chipley, Florida on November 19, 1930.

Earlene was a lifelong member of United Pentecostal Church of Panama City, Florida. She retired as the secretary of Cedar Grove Elementary School.

She is also preceded in death by son, Ronald Keith Dansby.

Survived by daughters, Norma Gail Carraway and Sharon Lynn Olive; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Panama City, Florida.

