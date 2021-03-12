OBITUARY: Earl Reese Sullivan

Earl Reese Sullivan of LaQuinta CA, passed away on March 4, 2021, at the age of 84. Earl grew up in Williamson County, TN, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1954. He attended Vanderbilt University, and received a degree in engineering from Tennessee Tech.

Earl’s career in engineering included work for the Brown & Root Engineering firm, and for the National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA). While at NASA, he was involved in the Apollo program. He was the chief supervisor for the lunar mission space flight simulator at Cape Canaveral, FL, and was instrumental in the recovery of Apollo 13. He later served in the US Navy. He served in numerous posts around the globe, including Guam, and Manila, Philippines. He retired as a U. S. Navy Captain.

He is survived by his wife, Abbie, of LaQuinta, CA; a daughter, Julie McGuire, of Nebo, NC; two grandchildren, Henry and Jessica and two great grandchildren who reside in Florida.

As requested by Earl, he is to be cremated and his ashes returned to Williamson County, Tennessee, and buried with his brother Jimmy, near other deceased family members in Williamson Memorial Gardens, in Franklin, Tennessee.