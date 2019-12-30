Earl Randolph Harris, Jr., age 81 of Chapel Hill, TN passed away peacefully to be with the Lord and check on his daughter Terie on December 23, 2019.

Proceeded in death by parents, Earl Randolph, Sr. and Hazel Marie Robinson Harris; daughter, Terie L. Harris Mobley; son-in-law, Charles A. Mobley; sisters, Gwendolyn Toler, Nancy Andrews and Winzola Whilhite. Survived by wife of 64 years, Barbara G. Edmonson Harris; daughters, Sherie’ K Harris (Thom) Livesay and Tammy C. Harris Jennings; sisters, Glenda Earlene Harris (Lewis) Ivy and Lucille Harris (Arthur) Hudgens; grandchildren, William Earl Mobley, Audra Elaine Mobley (Robert) Mackenzie and Brandi Nicole Poteete (Marcis) Combs; great grandchildren; Lydia Alexis Mackenzie, Logan Scott Campbell, Michelle Lee Campbell and Aubrey Nicole Combs.

Memorial services will be conducted 2:00PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Triune Baptist Church with Bro. Reed Buntin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Triune Baptist Church Building Fund.

