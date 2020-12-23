OBITUARY: Earl E. “Gene” Elliott

Earl E. “Gene” Elliott, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2020.

Born in Charleston, SC to the late James Morgan Elliott and Juanita Belle Duke. Gene and his wife Sylvia previously lived in Fairview, TN for many years where they attended the First Baptist Church of Fairview. Now residing in Spring Hill where they attend Community Baptist Church.

Gene was a Veteran of the U.S. Army who proudly served his country. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to go running, backpacking and camping. He also loved visiting the ocean. Gene was an artist who loved to paint, sculpt, and carve. It brought him much joy to give away his works of art to those he loved. He loved spending time with his family exploring nature or traveling to new destinations. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, Alaska, Cruising, and traveling out west.

Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sylvia Pugh Elliott; daughter, Meredith (Anthony) Brooks; siblings, Tony (Joyce) Elliott and Morgan Elliott; grandchildren, Riley and Hayden Brooks.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Hudgins Cemetery in Fairview, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church or the First Baptist Church of Fairview. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com