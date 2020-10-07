OBITUARY: Earl “Danny” Buck

Earl Daniel “Danny” Buck, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away October 6, 2020.

Received his Bachelors Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Coached football and wrestling at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville. Later on he worked in construction sales in Middle Tennessee. Enjoyed golf.

Preceded in death by parents, Earl Addison and Edith Pernell Crozier Buck.

Survived by: wife of 38 years, Donna Buck; son, Bryan Stephen (Amanda) Buck; daughter, Cassady Brin Buck; grandchildren, Ellie, Graceyn and Jude Buck.

Funeral service will be conducted 3:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Walt Leaver will officiate.

Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr., Franklin, TN 37064.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289