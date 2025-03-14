OBITUARY: Earl “Bud” Pedigo

Earl “Bud” Pedigo, born on April 4, 1936, in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025, at the age of 88. A devoted family man and skilled craftsman, Bud’s life was a testament to hard work, dedication, and love for those around him.

Growing up in Nashville, Bud developed a strong work ethic that would carry him through his professional life. He became a talented cabinet maker at Cumberland Cabinetry and also worked tirelessly as a construction worker for Frierson Construction. His hands were not only skilled in craftsmanship but also embodied the spirit of diligence that he carried into every aspect of his life.

Bud made Fairview, Tennessee, his home for most of his adult life, where he became an integral part of the community. In his later years, he spent the last five years at Dickson Health & Rehab, where he continued to bring warmth and kindness to everyone he met.

An avid walker, Bud could often be seen exploring his surroundings, enjoying the simple pleasures of life and the beauty around him. He had a lighthearted spirit, often joking about his love for his family and his truck, playfully remarking that it depended on the day which one he loved more.

Bud’s legacy is that of a strong and devoted individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, humor, and unwavering work ethic. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

Visitation: will be on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 10:00 AM – until time of service.

Funeral Service: will begin at 12:00 PM Noon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from the Chapel of Spann Funeral Home.

Interment: will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

Survived by:

Siblings:

Winnie “Belle” Alderidge of Vacaville, CA

Joyce Wooten (James) of Nashville, TN

Robert Neil Pedigo (Lora) of Nashville, TN

Sheila Pedigo (James Salerno) of Cleveland, OH

Sister-In-Law:

Barbara Pedigo of Brentwood, TN

Uncle:

Fred Rittenberry of Indianapolis, IN

As well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Jesse and Lorene (Rittenberry) Pedigo

Siblings: Elizabeth Edwina Stevens Stinson, Jesse G. Pedigo, Jr., and Rita Faye Moran

Aunt: Reba Glover

Arrangements by Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services (615) 446-1123