OBITUARY: E. Gale Pewitt

E. Gale Pewitt, age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away May 18, 2024 in South Carolina.

Born in Brentwood, TN, Gale graduated high school from his beloved Battle Ground Academy.

Gale attended Vanderbilt University where he earned a degree in Engineering and met his future wife Betty Lawwill. He and Betty began their life together in Pittsburgh, PA where Gale earned his PhD in Physics from Carnegie Tech.

Gale worked for 25 years at Argonne National Laboratory where he led the 12 Foot Bubble Chamber project and eventually served as Director of Operations and then as acting Laboratory Director. After leaving Argonne, Gale developed and built magnets at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory where he led projects for the Superconducting Super Collider and the Fermilab Main Injector.

Gale, passionate about history, was a member of the Salt Creek Civil War Round Table. He led the project to get a new carriage for the Civil War cannon in Central Park in Naperville, IL and co-authored a book on the St. Albans Raiders.

After the passing of Betty, Gale met and married Lyn Sullivan (widow of Russell Sullivan of Franklin) and was fortunate to have two 30-year marriages during his lifetime. During their years together they shared a love of world travel that took them to six continents. Living in Naperville, IL for nearly 50 years, Gale was a longtime member of Knox Presbyterian Church. In later years, they returned to enjoy Franklin where he and Lyn attended Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Preceded in death by wives, Betty Lawwill Pewitt and Lyn Sullivan Pewitt; parents, James Isaac and Eleanor Dudley Pewitt; brother, Col. James Dudley Pewitt and sister, Eleanor Pewitt Ezell.

Survived by: son, Dr. Brad (Eileen) Pewitt; daughters, Sue (Paul) Lewis, Bonnie (Greg) Derylo and Dudley (Chris) Swiney; stepchildren, Jim (Rhonda) Sullivan, Mike (Regina) Sullivan, Pat (Marni) Sullivan and Kate (Larry) Watkins; twenty-two grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, including lifelong Franklin resident Guil (Susan) Ezell, and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Sally Hughes officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday prior to the service. Interment 1:00 PM EST, Monday, June 17, 2024 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN, where Gale will be laid to rest next to his wife, Betty.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson Co. (williamsonheritage.org).

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 (williamsonmemorial.com)

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email