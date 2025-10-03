OBITUARY: Duncan Vernon Everette

Duncan Vernon “Vern” Everette, 75, passed away on September 20th, 2025, at Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Vern was born on August 4th, 1950, in Southern Pines, North Carolina, to the late Duncan Judson Everette and Rosemarie Katherine Shultz (née Zimmer). During his early years, he lived in several southern and eastern coastal towns before his family settled in Lisle, Illinois, where he graduated from Lisle High School in 1968.

Vern worked as a locksmith, mechanic, and as Superintendent of Vehicle Maintenance for the Village of Lisle and was known for his sharp mind and engineering prowess. He was an active member of Chicago Bow Hunters, Inc. in Bolingbrook, IL. He was also a passionate motorcycle racer, competing in semi-professional events, both endurance and sprint racing, through the Western Eastern Motorcycle Roadracers Association (WERA).

In late 1990, Vern relocated to the countryside in Franklin, Tennessee, where his daughter was born in 1996. He worked for a time at Archery World in historic downtown Franklin, becoming deeply involved in Tennessee’s archery community. A highly skilled marksman, Vern held the Tennessee State Archery title for several years and was a Triple Crown winner, among numerous other tournament victories. His lifelong passions for archery, hunting, fishing, and videography were matched by his commitment to wildlife conservation and land stewardship. Vern took great joy in exploring and documenting the outdoors. He made countless memories on hunting and fishing trips across Tennessee and beyond, while supporting organizations including the National Wild Turkey Federation. From ice fishing to bear hunting, planting fields to prepping for the fish fry, Vern fully embraced his love of the outdoors.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Adrienne Ragsdale Morris. He is survived by his wife, Janet Roe Everette; his daughter, Kayti Everette; his sister, Trynnel Ragsdale; and his nephews, Sean Duncan and Walter Murphy Ragsdale. Vern will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his inquisitive mind, and his unmatched dedication to the natural world. Details regarding a celebration of life to follow.