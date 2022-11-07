OBITUARY: Duane William Hawkins

Duane William Hawkins, age 77 of Thompson’s Station, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 1, 2022.

Duane was born in New Castle, Indiana on August 31, 1945 to Reverend Henry Lee Hawkins and Eva Frances Bell Hawkins.

He graduated from Minford High School and went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War Era from 1965 to 1968.

Upon his return, Duane attended Morehead State University where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees and became a lifelong member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Duane’s professional career spanned nearly 40 years where he had the honor of serving in numerous executive leadership positions in Higher Education and as the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer for the State of Tennessee’s Department of Finance and Administration.

Throughout the entirety of his life, Duane was well known for his ability to connect with people and never met a stranger. Duane loved his family dearly and always made sure to tell them that he loved them “to the moon and back.” When he wasn’t spending time with his family or making new friends, you could find Duane at his other home away from home, the golf course.

Duane was an avid golfer and scored two holes in one at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Atlanta, Georgia. As deep as Duane’s love was for his family, so was his love for his Savior that he was introduced to at an early age by his devoted Christian parents.

During his childhood, Duane attended revivals and discovered his lifelong love of gospel music. He loved listening to music and attending concerts where he could tap his toe and sing along. Duane was a member of The Church at Station Hill and continued to attend even during his lengthy illness.

Preceded in death by parents, Henry Lee and Eva Frances Bell Hawkins; brothers, Larry Nelson Hawkins and Robert Bruce Hawkins; sister-in-law, Janie Hawkins; and brother-in-law George Arthur Richard.

Survived by: beloved wife of 42 years, Patricia Ann “Pat” Hawkins; daughters, Kristen Danielle Luttrell and Amanda Lea Hawkins; grandchildren, Addison Grace Luttrell and Colton Jacob Luttrell; sisters, Carrol Ann (Marvin) Klinker and Sharon Kay (Mike) Gampp; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Hawkins, Robert James (Carla) Nicholas, Jr., and Roberta Jean Richard.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, November 7, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Reverends Jay Strother and Brandon Abbott officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Addison G. Luttrell, Colton J. Luttrell, Larry N. Hawkins, Jr., Michael L. Gampp, II, Jeffrey A. Richard, Paul S. Richard, Gregory J. Richard, Robert C. Nicholas, and Michael K. Power will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to The Church at Station Hill. Special thanks to Dr. Devin Shermin, Dr. Ruth Lamar and the Critical Care nurses and staff of Williamson Medical Center.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/