OBITUARY: Duane Neely

Duane Neely, a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, and U.S. Army veteran, passed away Friday, June 6, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was born on November 3, 1935, in Iowa, and lived a full life grounded in service, family, and faith.

Duane honorably served his country in the United States Army, where he developed the discipline and work ethic that would define his life. Following his military service, he built a successful career as a respected Kirby Vacuum distributor, known not only for his entrepreneurial spirit but also for his integrity, reliability, and dedication to those he served.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and devotion. Together, they raised five children, Michael Neely, Bruce Neely, Kevin Neely (Juanita), Scott Neely (Kim), and Kerin Neely.

Duane was a proud grandfather to two grandsons Cameron Neely and Jordan Neely who brought him immense pride and joy. One of his greatest pleasures in later years was watching his grandsons play sports—cheering them on with pride. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Emily Brewer (Caiden) and Nikki Hinsdale (James); four great grandchildren; sister Nancy Brogden and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Noel Neely and Margaret Whitney Neely; his beloved son, Bruce, whose memory remained close to his; brother Dan Neely; and two sisters, Janice Riordan and Cheryl Berning.

A man of quiet strength, Duane will be remembered for his steady presence, gentle spirit, and unwavering love for his family. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the values he instilled.

A private family service will be held to honor his life. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, June 29, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. All who knew and loved Duane are welcome to attend and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that acts of kindness be performed in Duane’s memory, reflecting the way he lived his life. Donations may also be made to the American Cancer Society, in memory of his son Bruce, or the American Heart Association.