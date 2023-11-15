OBITUARY: Duane E. Carpenter

Duane E. Carpenter, of Franklin, TN, finished his earthly journey and stepped into the arms of Jesus on Nov 9, 2023.

He was born Sept 19, 1939 to Fred and Dorothy Carpenter in Port Allegany, PA.

After he graduated from Port Allegany High School in 1957, he entered the United States Air Force where he served for four years. While stationed at Andrew’s Airforce base, he met his bride of 62 years Doris Johnson Carpenter.

Duane loved adventure and lived life to the fullest. He was a hard worker, working in various jobs, to provide for his family. He had a big heart and wanted to serve his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He loved people and never knew a stranger. He was very generous to those around him. Whether it was buying someone who was homeless a meal or participating in a toy drive, Duane was quick to give to those in need.

After he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, he had a heart of service. He served with Bible Study Fellowship, Men of Valor’s Prison Ministry, Meals on Wheels, and the Christian Motorcycle Association.

Duane was a long-time member and faithful attender of Christ Church Nashville and a member of the Explore the Book Sunday School class.

He was an avid motorcycle rider, riding for a little over 50 years. He fulfilled a dream to be a member of the “Iron Butt” club when he completed trips to the four corners of the United States with his lovely bride and grandchildren in the chase car.

The one thing that Duane was most proud of was his family. He is survived by his wife Doris Carpenter; his two daughters Kelly Stockton (Jeff) of Terre Haute, IN, and Wendy Hill (Don) of Franklin; 5 grandchildren David Stockton, Olivia Stockton, Sarah Hill, Mary Hill, Rachel Hill Carpenter; and 4 great-grandchildren Eliyanah Stockton, Briella Stockton, Shammah Stockton and Eleazar Stockton.

Services for Duane will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00 PM until service time. Entombment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pastor Ben Anderson from Christ Church Nashville will officiate. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

If you desire to make a memorial contribution, the family request contributions be made to CMA Run for the Son #405 in memory of Duane Carpenter. Contributions can be made online at CMAUSA.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, AR 71945.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/