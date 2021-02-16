OBITUARY: Drexel Murphy

Drexel Murphy age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away February 15, 2021 at his residence. Drexel retired with the United States Army as a Sgt. First Class.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Franklin and Nora Schoolcraft Murphy and grandson, Christopher Leigh Humphreys.

Drexel is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Adcox Murphy; daughter, Cynthia Murphy; grandson, Tiffany Rainey; four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Monday, February 22, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor William “Bill” Sasser to officiate. Interment to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church, 4052 Arno Rd. Franklin, Tn 37064. Service in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmeorial.com