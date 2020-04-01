Thomas Kelton Jones, Jr. was born in Braden, Tennessee on March 10, 1935 to Thomas Kelton and Elizabeth Hodge Jones. He was raised in several Middle Tennessee communities, including College Grove and Antioch as his father, a teacher and principle, changed positions. He graduated from Central High School in Nashville. T.K. attended Peabody College, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Alabama Polytechnic/Auburn University, earning a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1960.

On March 17, 1962 married Kathryn Anne Ashford of Franklin. They lived briefly in Franklin, then spent several years in Lewisburg before returning to Franklin in 1969. T.K. practiced Veterinary Medicine in Franklin for over 30 years before retiring in 1999.

Tom and Kathy were members of First United Methodist Church and the Koinonia Sunday school class. They were part a long-lasting Bridge Club and a regular camping group. Dr. Jones was active in church, bridge club, and the Franklin Noon Rotary Club until his death.

Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his older brother Wendell. He is survived by his daughters, Lee Jones Durand and Laura Jones Reynolds (husband Shaun); his grandchildren Colin, Grace, Kathryn and Sadie Durand and Kelton and Alex Reynolds; sister in-laws, Dot Jones and Joanne Giddens and Beloved Friends including Rachel Bond and Sue Jetter.

A private family graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1 with Dr. Vona Wilson presiding. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church.