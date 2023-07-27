OBITUARY: Dr. Sheldon S. Nicol

Dr. Sheldon S. Nicol, age 80 passed away July 22, 2023 in Brentwood, TN.

He was born in Decatur, IL to the late Melvin and Zona Nicol.

Sheldon lived a very full life in his 80 years. He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a double major in Biology and Chemistry and then went on to attend Medical School at Washington University. He then completed an internship in Berkley, CA and shortly thereafter, deployed to Vietnam where he served as an Army Captain with the 1st Infantry Division as a Battalion Surgeon.

Upon returning from Vietnam, Sheldon completed his residency and opened his own private medical practice which led to a very successful career in Internal Medicine. He retired from medicine in 1999, but he stayed Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics until his passing.

Sheldon was a generous, compassionate and caring son, husband, father, grandfather and physician. He was very devoted to being a grandpa to his grandchildren and loved to keep up with their lives.

He spent most of his adult life traveling. He especially enjoyed visiting National Parks and took great delight in planning family vacations. Sheldon took pride in all the things he loved doing and one of those things was being a Master Gardener. He started gardening as a child, learning from his parents and then passing this hobby onto his family.

Always staying active, he set a goal to run a marathon in all 50 states (including D.C.) and he met that goal in 2004. Running continued beyond that and he ran his last 5K in March of 2023. Sheldon and his wife, Marjorie recently became members at Brentwood United Methodist Church. He was a man of faith, and although he was private, he had a strong and deep faith that was self evident.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Nicol.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Nicol; daughter Diana (Jeff) Glenz; son, Paul (April) Nicol; grandchildren, Savannah and Brady Nicol.

A private funeral service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family would like to extend gratitude to Aveanna Hospice, Vanderbilt Medical Group and the Oncology team at Vanderbilt, as well as the staff at Somerfield Health Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to American Lung Association or a local hospice organization.

