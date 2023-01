Dr. Ruihong Du of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, she was 56 years old.

Survived by husband, Bo Li; mother, Liye Du; father, Youhuan Zhang; and sister, Ruilan Du.

Celebration of life will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 3-4 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

