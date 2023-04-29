OBITUARY: Dr. Lucas ‘Luke’ G. Boyd

Dr. Lucas G. “Luke” Boyd, age 90, departed this life for the next on Friday, April 21, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucas G. Boyd, Sr and Dora McKeithen Boyd.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sara Ferrell Boyd; daughter, Kimberly Boyd (Steve Noyes); son, David Boyd (Chris); grandson, Alex Chused; granddaughters, Katie Coughlin (Ryan) and Abigail Boyd; and great-grandchildren, Payton and Killian Coughlin.

Dr. Boyd was born on Dec. 8, 1932, near the town of Anguilla in the Mississippi Delta. He attended the local public schools and the University of Mississippi where he was an equipment manager for the football team.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree and a commission through the U.S. Army ROTC program, he served two years with the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. He also earned a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a Ph.D. in English History from the University of Tennessee. In addition, he studied economics at the University of North Carolina and Far Eastern History at the University of Chattanooga while it was still a private university.

After his military service, Dr. Boyd began a 48-year career in education, including The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, where he served as a coach, teacher, department head, and principal. He also taught or served as an administrator at Bedford County, University of Tennessee, Columbia State Community College, and Battle Ground Academy (BGA) in Franklin, Tennessee, from which he retired after serving as Principal for 19 years.

He was elected to BGA’s Faculty Hall of Fame as well as the school’s chapter of the Cum Laude Society and the Arts Guild. Both BGA and The Webb School have dedicated rooms to Dr. Boyd.

He was a member of the Church of the City in Franklin where he taught an adult Sunday School class for over 35 years.

Sports were one of his interests. He played on and coached several baseball and softball teams and enjoyed playing tennis and golf.

At one time, Dr. Boyd served on the boards of Waves and the Carnton Association. He was a member of Franklin’s Breakfast Rotary Club where he was a past president and a Paul Harris Fellow.

Later in life, he began a secondary career in writing, beginning with Franklin’s Review Appeal before moving to the Williamson Herald, and Mature Lifestyles magazine as a regular columnist, He also published four books.

Boyd was a storyteller with an odd sense of humor and an endless storehouse of tales—some of which were true. He enjoyed good company, good conversation, travel, eating out with friends, the Literati Book Club, the writing group at the College Grove Senior Center, the Thursday night BGA bunch, monthly hot browns with Miss Dorothy, college sports, massages by Kathy, local plays at the Pull Tight and Studio Tenn theatres, the ROMEO club (“Retired Old Men Eating Out”), and living in Tennessee. Above all, he loved his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Battle Ground Academy on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. in the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore, Jr. ’52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship theater (336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin, TN 37069). Those who cannot be in attendance may log on to events.locallive.tv/school/battle-ground-acad to view a live stream of the service. Dr. Boyd will not be there. His spirit has gone to be with Jesus. His body has gone to Vanderbilt Medical School for use in medical research.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Battle Ground Academy or the Webb School.

