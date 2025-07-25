OBITUARY: Dr. Lois Elaine Nagy

Lois Elaine Clarke Nagy, age 75, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. Born on October 22, 1949, in St. John’s Newfoundland, to the late Harry and Carrie (Meadus) Clarke, Lois attended Memorial University of Newfoundland. There, she met her husband, Huba, with whom she attended medical school.

In 1978, after practicing medicine in rural Newfoundland, Lois and Huba moved to Waverly, Tennessee to serve as family physicians. In 1984, they moved to Franklin and continued their joint practice for over two decades. Raising their sons in Franklin was one of Lois’s greatest joys. A woman of faith and compassion, Lois was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. She volunteered generously and formed some of her most treasured friendships there.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dr. Huba Nagy. She is survived by 2 sons, Timothy (Elizabeth) Nagy and Philip Nagy (Allison Price), both of Franklin, Tennessee; 3 grandchildren, Peter, Matthew and Anna; and 2 loving sisters, Sandra Clarke (Don Tarrant, dec.) and Paula Clarke (Edoardo Giuffrida, dec.).

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 1, 2025 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 510 West Main Street, Franklin, Tennessee. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Lois’s family has requested donations be made in her honor to Episcopal Relief and Development (episcopalrelief.org) or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (stpaulsfranklin.com).