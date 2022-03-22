OBITUARY: Dr. Kenneth W. Oosting

Dr. Kenneth W. Oosting of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, he was 85 years old.

He was born at home to Adrian and Marguerite Oosting in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 15, 1936.

He grew up in North Muskegon, Michigan where he met his late wife of 63 years, Jacklyn Bennett Oosting. His accomplishments include 27 years as a car host and member of TN Central Railway Museum, 13 years as a volunteer at Lipscomb Elementary School, more than 10 years as president of Milligan College, president of Harford College, and founding president of Williamson College, founder of “God’s Plan for Service,” a weekly radio message and a related prison ministry.

He is survived by their four children, Wendy (Mike) Johnson of Franklin, TN, Ken “Wayne” (Angelica) Oosting II of Temecula, CA, Jeffrey (Monica) Oosting of Lynchburg, TN and Jennifer (Brian) Shaw of Sparta, TN; sister, Barbara Delora of Muskegon, MI; 14 grandchildren, Drew, Rachel, Sarah, J.C., Christian, Josh, AJ, Seth, Maggie, John, Hannah, Amanda, Alex, and Adam; and 4 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Eleanor, Naomi, and Julien.

A visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home from 5-8 PM on April 1st, and two hours prior to the service at the church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Aspen Grove Christian Church, 274 Mallory Station Rd. Franklin, TN 37067. A reception with the family will follow the service at the church.

Donations can be sent to God’s Plan for Service, 301 Mallory Station Rd, Suite 100, Franklin, TN. 37067.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

