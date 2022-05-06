OBITUARY: Dr. Joseph Robert Pugh

Dr. Joseph Robert Pugh, 80, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 2, 2022.

Dr. Pugh is survived by Ann, his wife of 58 years, son Jody (Sheila) Pugh of Parrish, Florida, daughter Leslie Pugh (Kevin Hinson) of Salisbury, North Carolina, two nieces, and two nephews.

Joe was a loving husband and father, and literally never met a stranger.

After graduating from Bowling Green High School Joe received his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University. He graduated from the medical school at the University of Kentucky in 1967 and went on to specialize in radiology.

He served in the U.S. Army for 9 years, acting as Chief of Radiology for 3 years at Fort Benning Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Following his military service, he practiced radiology in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Fort Myers, Florida, and Wadesboro, North Carolina.

Joe enjoyed fishing, golf, and watching his beloved Kentucky Wildcats play basketball. He also loved animals, especially his dogs Poppy and Reagan. His sense of humor, warmth, and kindness will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

A short graveside service will be held on Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local humane society or other animal shelter.

